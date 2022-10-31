Halloween spending back to pre-pandemic levels, reports say

Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to...
Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to reduce calorie counts.(Pexels via MGN)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s Halloween! The yards are decorated, the candy is bought, and the costumes are ready for a night of trick or treating.

Halloween and those who celebrate it are returning to their pre-pandemic ways. According to the National Retail Federation, 172 million Americans will spend a record $10.6 billion. That works out to about $100 per person on average for Halloween candy, décor, cards and costumes.

$1.2 billion of that is expected to be spent on children’s costumes. $1.7 billion on adult costumes and just under a billion dollars on pet costumes. The most popular this year are spiderman, a princess, and a witch.

The price of Halloween candy is also expected to be 14% higher compared to 2021, according to a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks for an open receiver during the first half of...
Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Many of the dogs the ranch takes in were facing euthanasia in an overcrowded shelter.
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat
ESPN's College GameDay comes to Jackson State for the first time ever.
ESPN's College GameDay at Jackson State for the first time ever
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen,...
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis