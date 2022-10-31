Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat

Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Trick-or-Treat Forecast(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! Clouds remain over most of the area today, a very small chance of light showers are possible. Those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep us fairly cool. We woke up to some pretty comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon high temperatures are falling slightly below the average. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s across the area. If you are heading out to trick-or-treat rain showers will be hard to find. Stay safe and eat a whole lot of candy.

Update On The Tropics:

We are now tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 it has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 12 mph. It is still not well organized yet to be classified as a tropical cyclone. A Tropical Storm Watch will go into effect today for Jamaica and Tuesday for the Grand Cayman Island. We can expect tropical cyclone formation within the next 24 hours. It is not expected to impact the U.S. at all. Even though we are nearing the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks for an open receiver during the first half of...
Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Many of the dogs the ranch takes in were facing euthanasia in an overcrowded shelter.
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
Court documents state Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled...
Former member of Choctaw Tribal Council sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen,...
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic
For your spooky forecast, we will see highs in the mid to lower 70s as it will be quite...
Perfect weather for any Halloween activities
Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going...
Clearer skies ahead
Saturday leaves us at a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Small hail and damaging wind...
First Alert: Strong storms bring heavy rain and strong winds