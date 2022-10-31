Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! Clouds remain over most of the area today, a very small chance of light showers are possible. Those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep us fairly cool. We woke up to some pretty comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon high temperatures are falling slightly below the average. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s across the area. If you are heading out to trick-or-treat rain showers will be hard to find. Stay safe and eat a whole lot of candy.

Update On The Tropics:

We are now tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 it has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 12 mph. It is still not well organized yet to be classified as a tropical cyclone. A Tropical Storm Watch will go into effect today for Jamaica and Tuesday for the Grand Cayman Island. We can expect tropical cyclone formation within the next 24 hours. It is not expected to impact the U.S. at all. Even though we are nearing the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

