How to prepare your home for winter weather.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to winter and the weather starts to get colder.

Homeowners should be thinking of ways to prepare their homes for the season.

Chris Phillips, the Meridian District Area Manager with Mississippi Power, has some tips to keep in mind as those temperatures begin ot fall.

“Some customers have generators. We would ask that you make sure you have fuel for those, and you also have proper disconnect switches in place as you’ll utilize those generators. In addition, I would just say you have your walkways and driveways cleared so if icing occurs you can easily apply some type of deterrent to deter ice culmination. Then just be on the lookout for tree limps. Tree limps are a big hazard not only for customers but also for us as well when we are out restoring power during winter months,” said Phillips.

For more safety tips, to report an outage or to learn how to save on your monthly bill, you are urged to visit Mississippi Power’s website.

