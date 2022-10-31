LCSD breaks ground on a new CTE building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered for the groundbreaking of the Lauderdale County School Districts’ new Career Technical Education building. This new addition to the school district will add many new opportunities for its student’s education.

“And I think you could see from the support. That we have here today, say that business industry, economic development, elected officials. You know that this is something that this this part of the state really wants. Lauderdale County residents want, and we just want to see more opportunities for our students. So we think this is a great first step in that direction,” said Superintendent, Dr. John-Mark Cain.

The school district already teaches many CTE courses throughout each school, but having a facility like this allows the students to branch out and learn so much more.

“So we’re looking at making this as much of a live work-based learning experience as possible. The front part of the section of the building is going to be a public space with a coffee shop, potentially a health clinic, and several things that will be offered to the public that our students would be able to to work and provide for our Community while learning at the same time,” said CTE Director for LCSD, Rob Smith.

Funding for a project of this size does not just appear. Local representatives and state representatives worked hard to get the funding needed to get this project off the ground.

" So with the local delegations’ help, we were able to get the funding for and get it across the finish line. This was a one-time appropriation. We were one of three schools in the state that were able to secure money to make sure we had a good start on it,” said House Representative for District 83, Billy Adam Calvert.

The new facility is going to take nearly two years to complete, but when it is complete, the impact will be huge.

