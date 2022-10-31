Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!(MGN)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!

The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!

Mississippi Lottery Corporation said there was another $50,000 winner in Leland, with the ticket purchased at Double Quick #61. Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 3. Doing so would have tripled their wins to $150,000.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is now an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $497.3 million. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Cash 4 Players Win Big
Cash 4 winners were lined up around Mississippi Lottery headquarters waiting for the doors to open so they could claim their winnings.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Oct. 28, evening drawing for Cash 4 were 2-2-2-2 and a Fireball of 5. As a result, 108 players won $2,500 for exact match ($0.50 play), and 134 players won $5,000 for exact match ($1 play).

Combined with other winning combinations, the lottery will payout more than $940,000 from Friday night’s Cash 4 drawing. “Quads” and “Trips” are player favorites in Cash 4 and Cash 3. When those numbers hit, it usually results in a large number of winners.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Tuesday, Nov. 1, is an estimated $87 million, with an estimated cash value of $42.8 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 Tuesday is an estimated %155,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks for an open receiver during the first half of...
Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Many of the dogs the ranch takes in were facing euthanasia in an overcrowded shelter.
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

Latest News

TS Lisa
Tropical Storm Lisa formed this morning
Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to...
Halloween spending back to pre-pandemic levels, reports say
Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat
ESPN's College GameDay comes to Jackson State for the first time ever.
ESPN's College GameDay at Jackson State for the first time ever