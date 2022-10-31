Mrs. Thelma “Pat” Phillips

Graveside services for Pat Phillips will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Brother Rodney Tyson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Phillips, 85, of Meridian, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

Pat was born in Meridian, MS in 1937 to Harrison and Thelma Eddins. She was a 1955 graduate of Meridian High School and loved attending class reunions. She was a devoted wife of 58 years to Nelson Phillips before his passing in 2014. She resided in Butler, AL for 55 years where she was a member of First Baptist Church before relocating to Meridian. She was a woman of faith, devoted mother, mee maw and friend to many. In her earlier years she was known as one of the best seamstresses around and could create her own patterns. She sewed for her children, family, neighbors, and friends. She loved studying her bible, reading, puzzles, and being outside in the fresh air. Pat always enjoyed holidays and loved getting her family together to fellowship and oversee cooking.

Pat is survived by so many that cherished her, including three daughters Sherry Phillips, Terry Davidson (Eddie), and Diane Burnham (Billy); six grandchildren, Shane Dearmon (Brandi), Brad Dearmon (Jennifer), Rebekah Dearmon, Janae Jimerson, Lyndsey Schendel (Raymond), and Lance Burnham (Kameron); twelve great-grandchildren, Isabella Dearmon, Maci Dearmon, Blakely Dearmon, Luke Dearmon, Connor Dearmon, Austin Luker, Dalton Luker, Jacob Barber, Benji Barber, Charlee Schendel, Sadie Burnham, and Ruby Burnham; her best friend of 72 years, Juanita Temple; her furry companion, Gracie, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Nelson Phillips, of Butler, Alabama; her parents, Harrison and Thelma of Meridian, Mississippi; as well as two brothers and six sisters.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Baptist Church of Butler in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Shane Dearmon, Brad Dearmon, Lance Burnham, Raymond Schendel, Austin Luker, Dalton Luker, Jacob Barber, Benji Barber, Luke Dearmon, and Connor Dearmon.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Phillips family will receive guest from 12:00 PM until 12:50 PM prior to graveside rites at the cemetery.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Sample HTML block

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.