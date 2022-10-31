Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking one system moving into the Caribbean Sea that has a very high chance of becoming a named system before midweek. When this system gets a name, it will become our 12th named system, which would be named Lisa.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, located over the central Caribbean Sea.

As of now, this system looks as its heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula, but we will continue monitoring this system as it continues to develop.

