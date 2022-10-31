Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen,...
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, located over the central Caribbean Sea.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking one system moving into the Caribbean Sea that has a very high chance of becoming a named system before midweek. When this system gets a name, it will become our 12th named system, which would be named Lisa.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen, located over the central Caribbean Sea.

As of now, this system looks as its heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula, but we will continue monitoring this system as it continues to develop.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Many of the dogs the ranch takes in were facing euthanasia in an overcrowded shelter.
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
JSU football receives championship rings
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

Latest News

For your spooky forecast, we will see highs in the mid to lower 70s as it will be quite...
Perfect weather for any Halloween activities
Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going...
Clearer skies ahead
Saturday leaves us at a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Small hail and damaging wind...
First Alert: Strong storms bring heavy rain and strong winds
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 28th, 2022