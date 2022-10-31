Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has called a special session for Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project.

The governor said the deal will include an approximately $2.5 billion corporate capital investment and create 1,000 jobs, with the average salary of the jobs at approximately $93,000.

Reeves said the $2.5 billion is nearly double the previous largest corporate capital investment in state history.

Reeves said the economic development deal includes a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities, and certain other industrial facilities. It will also include infrastructure improvement projects. The facilities will be located in the Golden Triangle Region. The governor called the special session to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. The special session could last as little as one day.

