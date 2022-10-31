Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has called a special session for Wednesday to consider incentives for an economic development project.

The governor said the deal will include an approximately $2.5 billion corporate capital investment and create 1,000 jobs, with the average salary of the jobs at approximately $93,000.

Reeves said the $2.5 billion is nearly double the previous largest corporate capital investment in state history.

“Mississippi’s economy is firing on all cylinders and this game-changing investment is bringing a thousand high-paying jobs to our state. One of my top priorities will always be to raise the per capita wages of Mississippians. This historic economic development deal does exactly that and will have a remarkable impact on communities across Mississippi.”

Reeves said the economic development deal includes a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities, and certain other industrial facilities. It will also include infrastructure improvement projects. The facilities will be located in the Golden Triangle Region. The governor called the special session to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. The special session could last as little as one day.

