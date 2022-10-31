Sela Ward Parkway closure extended

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week.

Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.

Drivers are advised to use 18th Avenue and 26th Avenue for access to/from downtown. Detour signage will be in place during the closure.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.