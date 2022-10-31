Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The big news Saturday was Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen’s seven-year stint in Starkville may be over as he might be heading to the Plains to take over as Auburn AD. But, if that was true, Auburn should have made it official over the weekend. In the end, it makes one wonder how Cohen could effectively lead the MSU athletic department in the future if he is not hired.

The College Football Playoffs will reveal its first ranking beginning on Tuesday of this week. So who will be the top eight teams in the first poll? There is good chance six unbeaten teams in Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and TCU will make the first cut. It seems like a sure bet that once beaten Alabama and USC will join the first 2002 CFP rankings. Ole Miss, Oregon and UCLA will be given consideration but most likely will not make the Top 8 this week.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) rushed for 390 total yards in holding off Texas A&M, 31-28, on Saturday night in College Station to stay in a three-way tie for first place with Alabama and LSU in the SEC West. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins celebrated his 19th birthday by rushing for 205 yards in the Rebels’ win over the Aggies. The Rebels moved back into the Coaches Poll at No. 10 and will have a week off in preparation for the team’s Nov. 12 meeting with No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1) in Oxford. The Crimson Tide heads to No. 15 LSU (6-2,4-1) this Saturday night. Another key game this Saturday is No. 1 Georgia who will host No. 2 Tennessee.

A fired up Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles squad scored 20 points in the first quarter and held off a second-half rally by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for a 39-24 Sun Belt Conference win before a nationally-televised audience last Thursday. The Golden Eagles (3-1, 5-3) are now tied with South Alabama (3-1, 6-2) in the Western Division of the SBC as they both trail Troy (4-1, 6-2). USM will host Georgia State this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) had an open date last Saturday and will now host Auburn at 6:30 p.m.

The day began with ESPN “Gameday” making a stop at Jackson State and ended with the Tigers blanking Southern University, 35-0. The Tigers (8-0, 5-0), who are off to their best start in over 40 years, will now travel to Texas Southern on Saturday. Alcorn (3-5, 2-3) lost to Grambling, 35-6, and will play at Prairie View on Friday night while Mississippi Valley (0-8, 0-5) was open last week and will host Alabama A&M this Thursday.

Delta State remained unbeaten as they came from behind to defeat rival Mississippi College, 52-38. The 8thranked Statesmen (9-0, 6-0) will host No. 15 West Georgia for Homecoming this Saturday afternoon while MC (4-5, 3-3) will hit the road to West Alabama. Belhaven romped over LaGrange 70-16, tying a school record for points set in 2012. The Blazers (7-1, 5-1) will travel to Brevard (NC) this Saturday. Millsaps fell to Berry College, 56-0, and the Majors (3-5, 2-3) will host Trinity in their final home game of the season.

The Mississippi JUCO concluded the 2022 regular season last Thursday as Gulf Coast, Pearl River, Northwest, Co-Lin, Holmes, Coahoma and East Mississippi were the winners. The No. 2 seed from the South Division Jones (8-1) will travel to No. 1 North seed Northwest (9-0) while No. 1 South Division seed Gulf Coast (6-3) will host the No. 2 seed from the North in East Mississippi (6-3). Both games will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns in a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints (3-5) defense had allowed an average of 31 points per game in the previous seven games. The Saints will host Baltimore next Monday night.

