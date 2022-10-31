Tropical Storm Lisa formed this morning

TS Lisa
TS Lisa(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have now marked off the 12th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Tropical Storm Lisa has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 14mph. Tropical storms are likely for Jamaica today. Other parts of Central America should be on the lookout for tropical storm watches and warnings. It will slowly strengthen but not expected to impact the U.S. at all. Even though we are nearing the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks for an open receiver during the first half of...
Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Many of the dogs the ranch takes in were facing euthanasia in an overcrowded shelter.
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

Latest News

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
Today's Weather's - Avaionia Smith - October 31st, 2022
Today's Weather's - Avaionia Smith - October 31st, 2022
Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen,...
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic