Tropical Storm Lisa formed this morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have now marked off the 12th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Tropical Storm Lisa has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 14mph. Tropical storms are likely for Jamaica today. Other parts of Central America should be on the lookout for tropical storm watches and warnings. It will slowly strengthen but not expected to impact the U.S. at all. Even though we are nearing the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.