Upgraded Demopolis boat landing draws bigger fishing tournaments

The $3 million project took two years to complete(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One West Alabama city credits community partnerships for enabling it to expand a city-own boat landing.

The Tombigbee and Black Warrior Rivers flow through the city in Marengo County. Now, more boats than ever before will travel to Demopolis City Landing for big fishing tournaments.

The City of Demopolis held a ceremony Thursday for the grand opening of its new boat landing. A 3 million dollar investment, combined money from Demopolis, Marengo County and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, along with private partners Alabama Power and B.A.S.S.

The updated dock features new boat launches, parking and docks. There’s also a new pavilion that will be used for weigh-ins for bass clubs and large fishing tournaments.

The Mayor of Demopolis described just how big the economic impact could be to the surrounding community. “We’ve been able to host 80 to 90 boat tournaments. I saw today where we had one coming with 250 boats. Now, think about the impact to restaurants, all the grocery stores and gas stations. It’s amazing,” Mayor Woody Collins explained.

The new pavilion was completed last week.

Folks in Demopolis hope the upgrades lead to more anglers coming to West Alabama for fishing tournaments.

