Graveside services for Willard S. McDonald, 82, of Butler will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Willard passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. He was born January 1, 1940, in Union, Mississippi. He was the owner and operator of Willards Medical Arts Pharmacy in Butler.

Survivors include his wife, Elma Dean McDonald; son, Willard Evan McDonald (Shelley); daughter, Leigh Ann Cummings (Stacy); grandchildren, Robert L. “Page” McDonald; Warren Cummings; Samuel Cummings; Hayes Ellis; and Wilkes Ellis; siblings, Harold McDonald (Susan); Linda Beard; Mary Ann Brashier (Mack); and Lucy Keene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. McDonald and Lucille May McDonald; and his sister, Rose Waite.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Butler at PO Box 300, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

