The 13th name on the 2022 hurricane season list has been marked off

Tropical Storm Martin
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday morning over the Central North Atlantic, marking off the 13th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Maximum sustained wind speeds will continue to increase as this storm moves east north-eastward. Hurricane status is possible by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Martin is not expected to threaten the United States.

