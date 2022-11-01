Annual Angel Tree Kickoff Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its Angel Tree program Tuesday. Citizens National Bank has partnered with the Salvation Army for over 20 years to bring smiles to young kids.

Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the Salvation Army office began taking applications for the Angel Tree Program around the first of October. The agency has over 400 children on its list who need adopting this year.

“What we are doing is making sure that kids and seniors are taken care of during Christmas. That is what the angel tree is all about. We are really excited this year that we included the seniors. We went from 344 kids last year to 562 kids and seniors. The seniors are anywhere over the age so 60th years old,” said Fisher.

Lt. Fisher said he wanted to include those that are over 60 years old and in need. He said so often, they are forgotten about during the holidays, or they just do not have anyone. And this is a way to make sure that they also have a Christmas.

“We want to make sure they are taken care of and thought about as well at Christmas. What happens with the annual tree is so important for the community to be involved in making sure they are taken care of their neighbors,” said Fisher.

Citizens National Bank’s Neil Henry has been part of this annual event for 7 years. He said he sees the impact that the angel tree has on young people.

“We like to partner with people that have similar alignments we have which is one serving our community. We love the fact they serve our youth, and they serve our seniors. They probably serve a whole lot more than we know. We love serving our community as well,” said Henry.

Both entities share a common goal, and that’s to serve the community.

“The salvation army motto is doing the most good. At citizens national bank we believe in the power of the local. What better way to serve one another than joining teams to serve our communities. We like the arrangement we have, the partnership we have, and we look forward to continuing that,” said Henry.

The angel cards will have the gender, age, and items the child or senior want and need. Also, the instructions on how to donate will be on the back of the cards.

All you have to do is bring your unwrapped gifts back to Citizens National Bank by Friday, December 7th with the angel attached. The Bank will make sure your gifts are delivered to The Salvation Army, who will distribute the gifts to the families of these local children, just in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army also has an Angel Tree set up in Bonita Lakes Mall near the Food Court area.

For more information, call The Salvation Army office at 601 483 6156, or visit your nearest location of Citizens National Bank.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.