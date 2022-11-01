Beautiful blue skies return for midweek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Mostly cloudy skies stick around again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overcast skies build in later this evening. Cloudy conditions remain for most of the night before clearing out early Wednesday morning. Setting us up for a nice sunny day ahead. Wednesday and Thursday bring us beautiful blue skies all around. Great weather conditions to enjoy some outdoor activities. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Update On The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Lisa has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 14 mph. It could possibly strengthen to a category 1 hurricane before moving inland over Central America. TS Lisa will no impact the U.S. Storm Team 11 is always tracking Disturbance 1 that is in the Subtropical Atlantic. within the next 24 hours tropical or subtropical development is possible.

