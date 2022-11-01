City of Meridian Arrest Report November 1, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:13 AM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police department responded to a commercial burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:04 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:23 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:18 AM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 10:32 AM on October 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:08 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of Pine Street North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 3:45 AM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:21 AM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:29 PM on October 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:50 PM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:00 PM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:52 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.