City of Meridian Arrest Report November 1, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BYRON L HUMPHRIES JR197379 COUNTY ROAD 4111 PACHUTA, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
FERNANDO R PHILLIPS19832305 D ST APT G1 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SORANNA S DEAN19912428 OLD MARION RD APT K74 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT - DUI
RICKY N HERRINGTON19848295 KEWANEE RD LAUDERDALE, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANTWUAN ALFORD19934608 VIMVILLE CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN MSDUI
ALICIA F YATES19861421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JAMES A HOLLIDAY19802033 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS19741815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
CHARLES L BROWN19891608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
MARSHALL L HART19812316 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
PAUL M KELLEY JR19721625 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JESSICA N SUMRALL19916232 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MICHAEL CHISM19806566 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TERRY A TERRAL19653911 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JACOB B CHANCELOR19982315 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MATTHEW L BYRD19839455 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ALFRED WATTS19872819 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CLARENCE J CLAY JR20002333 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TINA M RAMIREZ19872609 18TH ST APT D MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:13 AM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police department responded to a commercial burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:04 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:23 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:32 AM on October 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:08 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of Pine Street North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:45 AM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:21 AM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:29 PM on October 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:50 PM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:00 PM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:52 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Law enforcement authorities responded to Mobile Government Plaza for reports of a person...
Gunman dies in hospital after standoff; Ala. police say he shot himself
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider...
Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

Latest News

Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report November 1, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 31, 2022
Source: WBRC video
Group of robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham