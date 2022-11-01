City of Meridian Arrest Report November 1, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BYRON L HUMPHRIES JR
|1973
|79 COUNTY ROAD 4111 PACHUTA, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|FERNANDO R PHILLIPS
|1983
|2305 D ST APT G1 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|SORANNA S DEAN
|1991
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT K74 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT - DUI
|RICKY N HERRINGTON
|1984
|8295 KEWANEE RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANTWUAN ALFORD
|1993
|4608 VIMVILLE CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN MS
|DUI
|ALICIA F YATES
|1986
|1421 26TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMES A HOLLIDAY
|1980
|2033 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|CHARLES L BROWN
|1989
|1608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|MARSHALL L HART
|1981
|2316 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|PAUL M KELLEY JR
|1972
|1625 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JESSICA N SUMRALL
|1991
|6232 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MICHAEL CHISM
|1980
|6566 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TERRY A TERRAL
|1965
|3911 OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JACOB B CHANCELOR
|1998
|2315 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MATTHEW L BYRD
|1983
|9455 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ALFRED WATTS
|1987
|2819 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|CLARENCE J CLAY JR
|2000
|2333 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TINA M RAMIREZ
|1987
|2609 18TH ST APT D MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:13 AM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police department responded to a commercial burglary in the 3700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:04 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 8:23 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 19th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:32 AM on October 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:08 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of Pine Street North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 3:45 AM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:21 AM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:29 PM on October 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4thAvenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:50 PM on October 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:00 PM on October 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:52 AM on October 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
