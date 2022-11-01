Coats for Kids campaign kicks off Nov. 7

Coats for Kids 2022 begins Nov. 7.
By Ross McLeod
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coats for Kids gets the community involved in helping children stay warm by collecting new and used coats in good condition.

Not only does this provide warmth for many kids and adults around the community, but provides some financial relief as the holiday season is right around the corner.

Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union is a longtime partner with WTOK, along with the Wesley House, which distributes the coats to people who need them. we want the people to know that we are here to help.

“Coats for Kids is the brainchild of the WTOK staff, and it’s something that we have been doing for over 20 years. I can’t take credit for that. You know, it’s a WTOK event. We’ve been doing it for decades, and it’s our chance to really just wrap kids up with a lot of love and even adults. A lot of folks drop off adult coats, and it’s just a really great chance to be sure people are warm,” said WTOK General Manager Jacque Harms.

You may donate coats here at WTOK or at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union during regular business hours, starting Monday, Nov. 7.

