Crimenet 10_31_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Latasha Elaine Jackson.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Latasha Elaine Jackson.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Latasha Elaine Jackson.

Jackson is a 46-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 1″ in height and weighs 130 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was originally convicted for the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Jackson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

