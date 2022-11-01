Crimenet 10_31_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Latasha Elaine Jackson.

Jackson is a 46-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 1″ in height and weighs 130 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was originally convicted for the crime of aggravated assault.

If you know where Jackson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

