East Central preps for 2022-23 tip off

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College will open the 2022-23 basketball season on Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors will tip off against Wallace Community College. This will also be the first game for new head coach, Betsy Harris.

Harris comes to ECCC from Florida Southern where she had an overall 169-63 record. Coach Harris is a Decatur native who went to Decatur High School. She led the Warriors to their first state championship in 1990 before she went on to play at the University of Alabama. She did lead the Crimson Tide to their first Final Four appearance in 1994.

“Honestly it’s still a little hard to believe that I’m here, because it’s not something I’ve ever had for myself, but you know I’m just following the path that the lord gave me and you know I am excited about tomorrow,” said coach Harris. My family will get to be here, friends will get to be here something that I haven’t had in many years. So it will be nice to have their support. I’m excited about having the community out here. I grew up here so I know a lot of people. I’m just hoping that our team comes out and just communicates and comes out with effort and as long as they do that, I’ll be fine. Of course I’d like the ‘W.’”

Last season the Lady Warriors ended the year 11-11 and coach Harris hopes to turn the page and start this new season on a winning note.

East Central tips off at 5:30 p.m. the men’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.