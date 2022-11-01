Mayor addresses council members

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some interesting moments at Tuesday’s city council meeting led to an exchange between a council member and Mayor Jimmie Smith.

“That’s not a letter, that’s a law,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said.

“I want to know what caused for you to feel that you need to give laws out,” Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said.

During the mayor’s report, Mayor Jimmie Smith handed each council member a copy of a law explaining that city employees should only be addressed through the mayor’s office and not directly from council members.”

“I’ve seen some things that cause me to be concerned about council persons behavior,” Smith explained. “You are not supposed to direct any employee. You are not supposed to interfere with administrative business.”

State law said: “the council shall deal with the municipal departments and personnel solely through the mayor and no member of the council shall give orders to any subordinate of the municipality.”

“Part of what I’m going to start doing is gathering evidence,” Smith said.

Council President Dwayne Davis said this discussion would continue at a later date.

Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas and Ward 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker were not at Tuesday’s meeting.

