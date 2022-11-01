MPD announces new officers join force

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Tuesday two new officers have joined the Meridian Police Department.

Cameron Moody and Justin Newbaker are the latest additions to the patrol force.

Moody, 28, is a Meridian native and previously worked for Metro Ambulance. He’s the son of Doug and Julie Moody of Meridian.

Newbaker, 23, received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in May. He’s the son of John and Sheila Newbaker.

Both Moody and Newbaker graduated from the Jackson Police Academy Oct. 27 and began working with MPD Oct. 31.

