Person shot, killed at Meridian business

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead after being shot near downtown Meridian Tuesday afternoon.

It happened outside of Mr. Car Wash on the corner of 4th St. and 25th Ave. just before 12:45 p.m. According to Coroner Clayton Cobler, the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died during surgery.

Meridian police haven’t released details about the shooting or a potential suspect.

