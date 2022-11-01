Person shot, killed at Meridian business

Police investigate shooting at Meridian car wash business.
Police investigate shooting at Meridian car wash business.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead after being shot near downtown Meridian Tuesday afternoon.

It happened outside of Mr. Car Wash on the corner of 4th St. and 25th Ave. just before 12:45 p.m. According to Coroner Clayton Cobler, the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died during surgery.

Meridian police haven’t released details about the shooting or a potential suspect.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Law enforcement authorities responded to Mobile Government Plaza for reports of a person...
Gunman dies in hospital after standoff; Ala. police say he shot himself
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider...
Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 1, 2022
FILE -
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report November 1, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2022