Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes

FILE -
FILE -(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint.

In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature.

At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities Staff administered $75 million in CARES Act funding in broadband grants primarily for Electric Power Associations.

In February 2022, the Public Utilities Staff was awarded a $32 million grant for ten projects across the state. The administration and monitoring of this grant is being transferred to BEAM.

“Mississippi received the second-highest award out of any state in the nation,” Reeves said. “This is huge news for Mississippians in each of the ten counties receiving funding.”

It will help bring broadband to over 12,000 underserved households across the Magnolia State as well as create more than 1,000 jobs over time, with an annual salary of $93,000.

The state’s BEAM office is making headway in getting the funds utilized, Reeves said. And work will be cleared to begin work once environmental and historical reviews are completed.

The governor said the entire project is expected to be completed by September 2023. The BEAM office will function under the Department of Finance and Administration.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Law enforcement authorities responded to Mobile Government Plaza for reports of a person...
Gunman dies in hospital after standoff; Ala. police say he shot himself
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday to consider...
Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

Latest News

Police investigate shooting at Meridian car wash business.
Person shot, killed at Meridian business
The district said all of the students on the bus had minor injuries.
Starkville bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
Tropical Storm Martin
The 13th name on the 2022 hurricane season list has been marked off
The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted...
Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag