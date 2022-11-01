Starkville bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults

The district said all of the students on the bus had minor injuries.(WCBI)
By Scott Martin
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville High School students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver was airlifted to an area hospital.

Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident, which happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The district said all of the students on the bus have minor injuries.

The driver of another car involved was also hospitalized.

