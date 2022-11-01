Trick or treat in Meridian was a success

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy.

The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids trick or treating. News 11 spoke to a person about their costume.

" I’m dressed as a vampire because I love the design and my favorite color is red. I feel happy,” said local Mahojony Grer.

Homeowners open their doors and goodie bags to give sweets to the ghosts and goblins that roamed the night.

