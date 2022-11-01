Trick or treat in Meridian was a success

Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some...
Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy.

The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids trick or treating. News 11 spoke to a person about their costume.

" I’m dressed as a vampire because I love the design and my favorite color is red. I feel happy,” said local Mahojony Grer.

Homeowners open their doors and goodie bags to give sweets to the ghosts and goblins that roamed the night.

