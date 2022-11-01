Upgrades planned for WTOK TV tower this week

Viewers will lose the WTOK signal for a 2-hour period sometime this week as improvements are made to its broadcast tower.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is making safety improvements and investing in greener lighting technologies this week at its tower site.

Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said a crew is now on site to work on the guy wires that support the tower.

“The guy wires are large steel cables that support the tower. They are original to the 1953 tower and needed to be replaced,” said Harms.

Crews will work this week to replace the wires.
The tower is about 270 feet tall and sits on a hill south of Meridian.

WTOK Chief Engineer Thomas Grafe said the signal will be interrupted for a brief time and viewers will be affected. That’s necessary for crews to reach the top of the tower and complete the project.

Harms also said crews will be replacing the lights with more energy-efficient LED lights.

“The current lights and their controller system are out of date, and we can’t find the parts for repair and replacement,” Harms said.

“The new lights are LED, are more cost-efficient and require much less electricity,” Grafe added.

Harms said the project is a $108,000 upgrade. If the weather cooperates, the crew should be able to finish the project by Saturday.

