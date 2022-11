MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian.

A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly.

The area was clear before 5:00 p.m.

