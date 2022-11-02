Choctaw Central handles Neshoba Central to give the Rockets their first loss in over 600 days

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into Tuesday nights game against Choctaw Central the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets had not lost a game since March 2, 2021.

The Lady Rockets went on a historic 33-0 run during the 2021-22 season and brought home the 5A state championship for the first time since 2017. The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors won the 4A state championship. Both of these programs use to winning.

From the beginning of the game, Choctaw Central would come out ready to make a statement, that would carry over into halftime where they would lead 31-23.

To begin the third quarter, the Lady Warriors contested at the rim and took advantage of forcing the Rockets to turn the ball over. Neshoba Central would try to crawl back but would end up falling 66-48. This is the Rockets first loss in 609 days.

Lady Warriors head coach Bill Smith said, “You know they beat us twice last year so we’re just trying to get back on our side of winning a little bit and luckily tonight we had a little more points than we did.”

“You know it’s never a game you want to lose, I mean just looking into last year, that’s a lot of extra pressure,” said Rockets head coach Jason Broom. “Not saying a championship run is in the works, that’s a long way to go, but a young team isn’t really built for worrying about win streaks and stuff like that and I don’t think we’ve been focused on that. But we’re not going to sit down and cry about and early season loss. We’ve got to learn from it and move on.”

The Rockets and the Warriors will play each other again on November 29th.

The Neshoba Central boys basketball team did beat the Warriors 42-40.

