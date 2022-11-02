City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022

Robbery

At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:06 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:38 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 4thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.