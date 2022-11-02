City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROXIE A EZELL19855121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MARCUS D CLAYTON19822103 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:06 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:38 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 4thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

