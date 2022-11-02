Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving to a good cause!

The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville is gearing up for its annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive.

The food drive is happening this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Feedingamerica.org, one in every five children face hunger in Mississippi so that is what makes this food drive so important.

“We are so blessed here at the Piggly Wiggly and Joe Williams has had this store for a number of years. He is very blessed by this community and the outpouring of support he gets. This is just a small way that he can give back to the community to areas that need assistance during the holiday period. We just know the people in the area of Collinsville, Little Rock, Bullah Hubbard area who shop here with us. We do have people who come from Meridian that shop with us. We just want to be able to give and to help with people that are less fortunate that we are during this time of the year,” said Connie Joyner with Piggly Wiggly.

The public is invited to donate canned foods, dried goods, and money for people who may be needing a little extra help during the holiday season.

All donations will be taken to Salvation Army and Love’s Kitchen to be distributed out or use to feed the needy.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.