Comcast providing free and discounted internet services

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Comcast is offering free and discounted internet services for Mississippians through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 a month towards the cost of internet and mobile phone services.

Alex Horwitz, the Vice President at Comcast, explains why it is so important to bridge the digital gap for low imcome families.

“If the pandemic taught us anything it’s that having a connection, a safe and secure connection at home has never been more vital. We know that students do better when they have a connection at home. We know that adults can work from home. They can gain access to services, healthcare services at home. Anything that they need at home. Our participation in this program is vital in making sure more Mississippi residents are connected. ” said Horwitz.

Comcast said there are several ways to qualify for this program.

To qualify, the household income has to be at or below twice the federal poverty level, which is $55,500 a year for a family of four and $27,180 annually for an individual.

You may also qualify if you participate in federal assistance programs.

If you would like more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program, check out Federal Communications Commissioner’s National Verifier website.

