Gov. Reeves and Miss. Legislature finalize largest economic development project in state history

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature finalized the largest economic development project in state history Wednesday.

The project is a $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc. Its subsidiaries and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County.

“With this record-breaking investment, Steel Dynamics is creating 1,000 high-quality, blue-collar jobs that pay more than double the current average salary of Mississippi,” Governor Reeves said in a statement. “I want to thank Steel Dynamics, the Mississippi Legislature, the Mississippi Development Authority, Joe Max Higgins and Golden Triangle Development LINK, and everyone involved in this project whose diligent work was instrumental in securing this tremendous economic development win for the people of our great state. This historic project will have an unprecedented impact on the entire state of Mississippi and is a testimony to our state and its incredible workforce.”

Steel Dynamics is expanding its Columbus, Mississippi, campus by locating two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park: a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat rolled mill and a biocarbon production facility.

The Mississippi Legislature approved financial assistance for the project through the Mississippi Major Economic Impact Authority. The funds will be used for site acquisition and site preparation, infrastructure improvements and workforce training.

Additionally, Lowndes County is providing land and public infrastructure.

Steel Dynamics plans to fill positions at the facilities over the next few years.

