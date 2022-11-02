Hello sunshine!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Clouds have dominated the sky since the weekend. So, it’s nice that the sun will make a comeback for our Hump Day! The upper-level disturbance that led to a cloudy / gloomy start to our week (and the month) moves away. High pressure will be the main influence on our weather Wednesday...leading to stable conditions and sunshine. Temps will respond to all of the sunshine as they climb above the average into the upper 70s. Similar weather is on deck for Thursday.

Highs on Friday will hover around 80 degrees, so temps will remain above the average. However, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Saturday. A frontal boundary will move into our region, and it’ll bring a likely chance for rain with it as we kick-off the weekend. For now, it doesn’t look like severe storms will be a concern. However, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Some showers could linger into Sunday even though Saturday will be the wetter day. So, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, have a tent or indoor back-up plans.

Next week looks to bring more 80s with sunshine, but stay tuned.

Tracking the Tropics

We have two named systems we’re tracking: Lisa and Martin. Lisa will make a landfall in Central America on Wednesday, and Martin is in the Northern Atlantic. Martin is no threat to any land masses.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.