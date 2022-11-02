Hurricane Lisa is the 6th hurricane of the season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What we knew as TS Lisa is now Hurricane Lisa making the storm the 6th named hurricane of the season. Lisa is not expected to impact the U.S. However, hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday morning for parts of Honduras. Life-threatening storm surge is possible over parts of Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula. Flash flooding is also possible as Hurricane Lisa moves closer inland over Central America. Lisa is expected to make landfall later this week weaken the storm. By, early next week Hurricane Lisa could move into the Gulf Of Mexico as a remnant low. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on any changes in the Tropics.

