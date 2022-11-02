Hurricane Lisa made a landfall in Belize on Wednesday

The 4PM CDT NHC Advisory- Wednesday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lisa made a landfall just southwest of Belize City around 4:20PM CDT on Wednesday afternoon. When it moved inland, it had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph...making it a category 1 hurricane. It’ll continue to weaken as it moves across land, and it’ll move into Mexico before moving back over water. It’ll move into the SW Gulf (i.e. the Bay of Campeche) by Friday, then it’ll meander there for a little while before falling apart.

Lisa is the 12th named system of this hurricane season, and it’s the 6th hurricane. It’s no threat to the U.S.

