JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state.

If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.

“I can’t stand it, so we gonna get a couple more in,” said Coach Sanders. “There ain’t nothing that can do this about this air, and I don’t see no vents, nowhere soon.”

Sanders’ comment about the heat inside the media locker room following Saturday’s win is one of many examples of his efforts to convince lawmakers and JSU to build a new stadium.

Veteran’s Memorial Stadium has stood its ground in Jackson for 72 years and has seen several eras of JSU Football ever since. However, now that JSU has emerged as a SWAC powerhouse again, Senator Sollie Norwood says the time to act is now.

“Yes, I feel that sense of urgency. So much so to add that I just left a meeting with some individuals this morning. I look forward to having a public conversation on this.”

After water, parking, and concession issues, along with several head coaching jobs opening at top programs in the country, building the Tigers a new stadium would be one way to influence Coach Prime to stay in Jackson.

Senator Norwood says that it’s up to everyone to step up to get this done as soon as possible.

“When we look at what is happening, what has happened over the last two years, it has been very rewarding to the university, [and] to the city. You know the publicity that we’ve gotten for our state and the community at large. All of us are looking to step up,” said Senator Norwood.

A quote “community discussion” is set to take place toward the end of this month to gauge ideas and opinions from those in the Jackson community about the plans for a new stadium.

Senator Norwood also mentioned that once a new stadium is built, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium could be torn down to make room for new UMMC facilities.

