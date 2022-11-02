MCC wins season opener 71-51 against William Carey JV

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles beat William Carey JV 71-51 in their season and home opener.

The Eagles led for almost the entire game, but nearing the end of the first half, William Carey went on a run and it would only be a five-point game by the start of the second half. MCC made adjustments and took over.

FINAL. @MCCEaglesBBALL defeats William Carey jv 71-51 on opening night. The Eagles were led by Randarius Hughes with 14, Elijah Bishop with 12, Talib Ferrette, and Terrill Curb both with 10. The Eagles are back in action Saturday at Shelton State. #mcceagles#findyourwings pic.twitter.com/ndqBV6IE8s — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) November 2, 2022

Randarius Hughes led the way in scoring with 14 and Elijah Bishop scored 12, with most of his points coming in the second half. MCC had four Eagles score in the double digits and that resulted in their 71-51 victory.

MCC is now 1-0 for the season and they are back in action on Saturday at Shelton State.

