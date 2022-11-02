MCC wins season opener 71-51 against William Carey JV

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles beat William Carey JV 71-51 in their season and home opener.

The Eagles led for almost the entire game, but nearing the end of the first half, William Carey went on a run and it would only be a five-point game by the start of the second half. MCC made adjustments and took over.

Randarius Hughes led the way in scoring with 14 and Elijah Bishop scored 12, with most of his points coming in the second half. MCC had four Eagles score in the double digits and that resulted in their 71-51 victory.

MCC is now 1-0 for the season and they are back in action on Saturday at Shelton State.

