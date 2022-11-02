Graveside services for Mrs. Guyoria Benamon will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Macedonia Church Cemetery, DeKalb with Rev. Steve Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Benamon, 87, of DeKalb, who died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her residence.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.