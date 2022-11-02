Mrs. Katie Hardy Stennis

Katie Hardy Stennis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
Funeral services for Mrs. Katie Stennis will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. Carlos Stennis officiating.  Burial will follow in Daleville Community Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Mrs. Stennis, 91, of John Creek, Georgia, who died Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Emory John Creek.

