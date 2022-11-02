Services Celebrating the life of Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows will begin at 12:30 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Meadows and Bro. Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Meadows, 88, of Meridian, entered into heaven to greet her beloved Jesus and beloved Jim Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family members.

Big Mama as she was known by those who loved her, made her life’s work about Jesus. She was a devoted pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired as a teachers assistant from South East Elementary School after many years of service. She loved showing Jesus through her actions and deeds to all she met. She was the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class at Long Creek Baptist Church for over 58 years, teaching until her health declined six weeks ago. She loved cooking and overseeing her families cooking skills. Her message to all who met her would be her favorite verse from Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will make your pathways straight.”

Mrs. Linda is survived by her children, Sandra Barlow (Larry), Virginia Sells, Teresa Porter (Jason), Debbie Irby (Dave), Brenda Coleman (Charles), Ray Meadows (Deenie), and John Meadows (Christy). Seventeen Grandchildren; Sixteen Great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Brothers-in-law, Walter Evans, J.B. Meadows, Aldon Meadows (Olivia); and one sister-in-law, Geri Meadows, as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, and great nieces, and nephews.

Mrs. Meadows is preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, Rev. Jim Meadows; parents Kenneth and Grace Hodgkin; her son-in-law Ben Sells; her sister Betty Evans; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The Meadows family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made as donations to The Gideons International or to Long Creek Baptist Church to be designated to the Jim and Linda Meadows Scholarship Fund at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova, TN.

The Meadows family request all those who attend wear bright and happy colors to celebrate Big Mama’s life as she would want.

The Meadows family will receive guests from 10:30 AM until 12:15 PM prior to services in the church.

