Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning.

The location is the corner of 23rd Avenue and Front Street, next to what was once the home of Rayner Drugs. But the building has been vacant for a long time.

The collapse happened at the rear of the building.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2022
The district said all of the students on the bus had minor injuries.
Starkville bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
Cameron Moody and Justin Newbaker are the latest additions to the patrol force.
MPD announces new officers join force

Latest News

Dick Hall, 84
Former Miss. Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall dies: ‘He has left a legacy’
The flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older as the best protection...
Flu shots available at county health departments
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat