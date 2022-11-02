MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning.

The location is the corner of 23rd Avenue and Front Street, next to what was once the home of Rayner Drugs. But the building has been vacant for a long time.

The collapse happened at the rear of the building.

