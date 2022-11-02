Quitman’s Sydney Myrick signs to ECCC softball

Quitman High School held a signing day for Sydney Myrick as she signed to continue playing...
Quitman High School held a signing day for Sydney Myrick as she signed to continue playing softball at East Central Community College.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman High School held a signing day for Sydney Myrick as she signed to continue playing softball at East Central Community College.

During the signing, Myrick was surrounded by her teammates, friends, Coaches, and of course, her family. After the conclusion of the event, Sydney is ready for her next chapter.

“I’m just really excited. I’m thankful for Coach White and Coach Gruich for giving me the opportunity to come play at ECCC. It’s always been a dream of mine and I’m glad that I’m getting to do it,” Myrick said. “We’ve gone through a lot in the six years of playing high school softball and just to see how many people have been in the stands supporting me the whole way through is just good,” she said.

Sydney’s family has been a big support system in her softball career and her father Stephen Myrick knows how far she has come to make it to the next level.

“She’s had a pretty tough road from, she just had surgery two years ago and it took almost a year to overcome that and she has worked really hard. Even if she is my daughter, I would probably say she’s the hardest working kid I have ever coached and I have coached a lot of them,” he said.

Another congratulations to Sydney and Quitman softball.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Meridian police said Adam James is wanted by the Criminal Investigative Division for his role...
Person shot, killed at Meridian business, suspect sought
ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Law enforcement authorities responded to Mobile Government Plaza for reports of a person...
Gunman dies in hospital after standoff; Ala. police say he shot himself
The Diamond Lady
Sunken casino riverboat exposed due to low Miss. River water levels

Latest News

The Meridian Community College Eagles beat William Carey JV 71-51 in their season and home...
MCC wins season opener 71-51 against William Carey JV
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
East Central preps to open the 2022-23 season.
East Central preps for 2022-23 tip off
ECCC Lady Warriors prep to open 2022-23 season on Tuesday.
ECCC Lady Warriors prep to open 2022-23 season