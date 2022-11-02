Quitman’s Sydney Myrick signs to ECCC softball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman High School held a signing day for Sydney Myrick as she signed to continue playing softball at East Central Community College.

During the signing, Myrick was surrounded by her teammates, friends, Coaches, and of course, her family. After the conclusion of the event, Sydney is ready for her next chapter.

“I’m just really excited. I’m thankful for Coach White and Coach Gruich for giving me the opportunity to come play at ECCC. It’s always been a dream of mine and I’m glad that I’m getting to do it,” Myrick said. “We’ve gone through a lot in the six years of playing high school softball and just to see how many people have been in the stands supporting me the whole way through is just good,” she said.

Sydney’s family has been a big support system in her softball career and her father Stephen Myrick knows how far she has come to make it to the next level.

“She’s had a pretty tough road from, she just had surgery two years ago and it took almost a year to overcome that and she has worked really hard. Even if she is my daughter, I would probably say she’s the hardest working kid I have ever coached and I have coached a lot of them,” he said.

Another congratulations to Sydney and Quitman softball.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.