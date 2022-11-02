Silver Alert issued for Clarke County man

Robert Gray, 88, is the subject of a Silver Alert issued in Clarke County Nov. 2, 2022.
Robert Gray, 88, is the subject of a Silver Alert issued in Clarke County Nov. 2, 2022.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray of Shubuta.

Gray is a Black male, 5′ 5″ tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking in the 700 block of Eucutta Street Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. At the time, he was wearing a burgundy top with gray on it and gray pants.

Family members say Gray has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about Gray, contact Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.

