Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team.

The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record.

Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy volleyball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

