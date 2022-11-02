Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team.

The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record.

Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy volleyball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

