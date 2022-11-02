TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.

