We’re monitoring our next rain maker

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will move into our area on Saturday, and it’ll bring a likely chance for rain. Before it arrives in our area, it’ll bring the threat for severe storms across the Southern Plains. As it moves into our region, the risk for widespread severe storms will diminish. Yet, we’ll continue to keep an eye on this system for possible threatening weather. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, and download our free WTOK Weather App so that you can stay a step ahead of the weather.

Regardless, Saturday’s rain will be needed. Much of our area remains Abnormally Dry, and it looks like up to an inch of rain is possible with this system. Again, stay tuned for updates.

For your Thursday and Friday, expect rain-free conditions with ideal weather for outdoor plans. Also, you can expect low 80s for highs on both days. So, temps will be nearly 10 degrees above the average. By this weekend, highs will cool off into the mid 70s Saturday (due to clouds & rain) with upper 70s by Sunday. A few scattered showers could also linger into the last day of the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

Lisa made a landfall in Belize on Wednesday afternoon, and it’ll continue to weaken as it moves across Mexico. Martin is still going strong and moving fast across the Northern Atlantic. It’ll eventually lose its tropical characteristics as it continues moving north.

