Boil Water Notice issued in Clarke County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park supply.

Sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria. It affects about 63 customers.

Any water for drinking or cooking should be boiled first, or use bottled water, until tests find it’s safe.

