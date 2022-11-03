College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The College Countdown Mississippi campaign announced Meridian High School is the recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence recognition for College Signing Day. Only one high school in the state receives this honor each year.

MHS was selected because of its participation and commitment to supporting the class of 2022 in their post-secondary plans.

College Countdown Mississippi is a statewide partnership initiative of organizations such as institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Board, Mississippi Department of Education and Get2College. The statewide campaign aims to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college at an Application Day Event, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and recognize postsecondary plans at College Signing Days.

“I’m proud of the work our counselors and support staff do every day to help our students understand their path after high school.”

Over 180 high schools statewide have participated in College Countdown Mississippi since its creation in 2013, and thousands of high school students have received college preparation assistance.

