College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence

Meridian High School held a signing day in May for seniors, recognizing their achievements and...
Meridian High School held a signing day in May for seniors, recognizing their achievements and decision to attend college or join the military.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The College Countdown Mississippi campaign announced Meridian High School is the recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence recognition for College Signing Day. Only one high school in the state receives this honor each year.

MHS was selected because of its participation and commitment to supporting the class of 2022 in their post-secondary plans.

College Countdown Mississippi is a statewide partnership initiative of organizations such as institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Board, Mississippi Department of Education and Get2College. The statewide campaign aims to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college at an Application Day Event, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and recognize postsecondary plans at College Signing Days.

Over 180 high schools statewide have participated in College Countdown Mississippi since its creation in 2013, and thousands of high school students have received college preparation assistance.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

Latest News

A traditional ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meridian’s...
Meridian’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade plans
FILE - This June 17, 2019 file photo shows 5-mg pills of oxycodone. The nation's top public...
CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
.
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
Highs in the lower 80s this afternoon
Perfect picnic weather to celebrate National Sandwich Day