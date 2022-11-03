Crimenet 11_03_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Nicole Duell.
Duell is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 2″ in height and weighs 110 pounds.
She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.
If you know where Duell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
