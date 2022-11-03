Crimenet 11_03_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Nicole Duell.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Nicole Duell.

Duell is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 2″ in height and weighs 110 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Duell can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

